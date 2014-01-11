BRIEF-Qatar's Al Khalij Commercial Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 160.9 million riyals versus 156.2 million riyals year ago
WASHINGTON Jan 11 Accenture has been chosen to replace CGI Federal as the lead contractor on the Obamacare enrollment website, which failed to work when it launched in October for millions of Americans shopping for insurance, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said on Saturday.
"As CMS moves forward in our efforts to help consumers access quality, affordable health coverage, we have selected Accenture to become the lead contractor for the HealthCare.gov portal and to prepare for next year's open enrollment period," the agency said in a statement.
COLOMBO, April 19 The Sri Lankan rupee closed lower for a second day on Wednesday as dollar demand from importers surged amid low supply of the greenback, dealers said.