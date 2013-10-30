* Groups spend millions to attack healthcare law
* Among the ads' targets: Incumbent Democrats
* Obama-aligned group pushes back
By Gabriel Debenedetti
WASHINGTON, Oct 30 Buoyed by the troubled
rollout of President Barack Obama's healthcare law, conservative
groups are pouring millions of dollars into advertising
campaigns that portray Obamacare as a disaster and target
several Democratic senators who have supported the law.
The advertising push - further boosted this week by reports
that the Affordable Care Act could force millions of Americans
to change policies, counter to promises by Obama's
administration - represent a continuation of conservatives'
efforts to weaken support for the law.
Turning back Obamacare is a top priority for many
conservatives, and was at the root of a legislative standoff
this month that led to a partial shutdown of the U.S. government
and a near-default on the government's debt.
The latest wave of anti-Obamacare ads includes a
Halloween-themed video with scenes from horror movies and a
headline: "What Do You Fear?"
The spot, put out by Heritage Action for America, shows
clips of conservative lawmakers and news commentators
criticizing the healthcare law and its rollout, which has been
plagued by a balky website, HealthCare.gov, that has stymied
enrollment in its insurance programs. In a ghoulish, echoing
voice, a narrator asks, "What if your worst fears were real?"
Other conservative groups, such as Americans for Prosperity
(AFP), are running ads targeting Senate Democrats who have
backed Obamacare, are from largely conservative states and are
up for re-election in November 2014.
"The ads are laser-beam focused on Obamacare," said Tim
Phillips, president of AFP, which on Tuesday announced it would
spend $2.1 million for three weeks of television ads against
Senators Kay Hagan of North Carolina and Mary Landrieu of
Louisiana, Democrats up for re-election in conservative states
in 2014.
The Landrieu ad focuses on her support for the law before
pivoting to its messy rollout and some Americans' frustrations
and fears over health insurance. It also claims that Obamacare
is raising costs on employers, forcing them to cut back some
employees' work hours.
"Our goal is very simple: Make sure that, first, the issue
of Obamacare remains front and center moving forward for the
long term," Phillips said. "And secondly, we want to hold those
senators accountable for being decisive on Obamacare."
In a statement, Landrieu's office called the AFP ad's claim
that Obamacare was "reducing full-time employment" a "ridiculous
claim that has been repeatedly debunked as false."
AFP also spent $1.1 million on network and cable television
advertisements targeting lawmakers in the U.S. House of
Representative last week, Phillips told Reuters.
DEFENDING OBAMACARE
Conservative groups have led the advertising war over
Obamacare, but Democrats have entered the fray with ads that
have promoted the program, which seeks to help cover millions of
uninsured or underinsured Americans.
Organizing for Action (OFA), the nonprofit that grew out of
Obama's re-election campaign, pledged on Monday to "spend the
next five months making sure people have the facts" about the
healthcare law.
OFA is not required to disclose its spending but it does so
each quarter. It is not yet clear how much it will spend, if
anything, on Obamacare-related ads.
Last week, OFA put out a web video of Obama asking
volunteers to help promote the law into 2014. Some Democrats'
priorities may be elsewhere, however: Even as the healthcare
debate has heated up again, OFA has been mobilizing its
supporters to push Congress to pass an overhaul of the nation's
immigration laws.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has planned
to spend more than $40 million to promote participation in
Obamacare this year.
That includes at least $12 million for air time this fall to
run ads focusing on Texas, Florida, Arizona and several other
states whose Republican governors have not supported Obamacare,
and in some cases have discouraged enrollment in the healthcare
program.
A RANGE OF TACTICS
Meanwhile, conservative groups are vowing to keep pounding
on Obamacare.
Besides TV ads aimed at Hagan and Landrieu, AFP is planning
events in the Democratic senators' states, along with a social
media campaign. AFP was founded by Charles and David Koch, the
billionaire brothers who have become a prominent force in
conservative politics.
Two of AFP's ads target House Democrats - Arizona's Ron
Barber and California's Scott Peters - while another pair of ads
thanked Republican Representatives Steve Southerland of Florida
and Mike Coffman of Colorado for their efforts against
Obamacare.
"The goal there is to let these guys know that if they vote
the right way on economic freedom issues, that we've got their
back. That means significant ads" and grassroots campaigning,
Phillips said.
The Senate Conservatives Fund (SCF) - a group founded by
former South Carolina Senator Jim DeMint, a leader in the
conservative Tea party movement - said on Monday that it has
spent $3 million on advertising against Obamacare.
SCF also has endorsed candidates such as Matt Bevin, the Tea
Party-backed Republican challenging the Senate's top Republican,
Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. McConnell drew the SCF's ire for
brokering a deal to end the recent government shutdown, and in
the process end the effort by conservatives to extract
concessions on Obamacare from Democrats.
Other conservative groups have used different tactics to
try to undermine Obamacare.
Generation Opportunity, which has received money from the
Koch brothers, has promoted web videos encouraging young
Americans not to join the insurance exchanges set up by
Obamacare.
The group's first video, featuring what it calls "Creepy
Uncle Sam," depicts a man in an Uncle Sam mask as a gynecologist
for a scared college-aged woman, suggesting that some patients
would not be able to pick their own doctors under the program.
The group's three videos have been viewed millions of times on
YouTube since their debut last month.
Generation Opportunity President Evan Feinberg said the
videos were part of a $750,000 campaign against the healthcare
law that may continue in the coming weeks.
(Editing by David Lindsey and Lisa Shumaker)