WASHINGTON Jan 2 Conservative activists opposed
to President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul started a new
assault on the Affordable Care Act as more than 2 million people
began new health coverage under the law on Thursday.
One group, which is backed by the libertarian billionaire
brothers Charles and David Koch, launched a $2.5 million
television ad campaign that targets three Democratic senators
who support the law and could face stiff challenges from
Republicans in November elections.
The group, Americans for Prosperity, or AFP, spent more than
$36 million on the 2012 elections, largely for ads that bashed
the law known as Obamacare and Democrats who supported it.
The ads by AFP are aimed at North Carolina's Kay Hagan,
Louisiana's Mary Landrieu and New Hampshire's Jeanne Shaheen.
Their bids for re-election will be crucial to Democrats' efforts
to keep control of the U.S. Senate, where Democrats control 55
of the 100 seats.
The 30-second videos represent something of a turn in
strategy for conservatives, who have spent much of the past year
focused on calling for the repeal of the healthcare law, the
most sweeping social program since the 1960s.
Now, with more than 2 million people having signed up for
Obamacare and more enrolling for coverage every day, AFP and
other critics are signaling that in advance of the elections,
they will try to cast Democrats as liars who misled Americans
about the law.
The new ads try to link the senators to Obama and his
discredited pledge that all Americans who liked their healthcare
plans before Obamacare went into effect could keep those plans.
In fact, the minimum coverage standards imposed by the
healthcare law meant that hundreds of thousands of people with
inexpensive, bare-bones policies had their policies canceled.
They will have to buy coverage that in some cases is more
expensive. Federal subsidies will help many low-income Americans
make that transition.
For years, Obama had said that "if you like your current
insurance, you keep your current insurance." But in early
November he acknowledged that some would not be able to keep
their policies and apologized for understating the law's impact
on those people.
His initial statements were dubbed the "Lie of the Year" by
the PolitiFact fact-checking website.
The ads are the latest anti-Obamacare push by the AFP, which
since August has spent nearly $19 million on TV messages
targeting Democrats who support the law. It was passed in 2010
to help millions of uninsured and under-insured Americans, but
Republicans have opposed the reform as an unwarranted expansion
of the federal government and say it is too costly and
eliminates healthcare choices for many.
In the AFP ad aimed at Hagan, a North Carolina woman whose
insurance plan was canceled talks directly to the camera.
"Kay Hagan told us, 'If you like your insurance plan and
your doctor, you can keep them.' That just wasn't true," she
says. The Shaheen and Landrieu ads feature the senators
repeating Obama's claim.
In a statement, Landrieu's campaign called the AFP ads a
"grossly misleading" distortion of her efforts to improve the
healthcare law.
Hagan's office said it was "a new year and a new smear from
a Koch brothers-backed group that has no accountability to North
Carolinians."
AFP president Tim Phillips said the ads would run for up to
three weeks. "We believe that repealing Obamacare is going to be
a long-term effort, and this is part of that long-term effort,"
he said.
