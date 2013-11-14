Nov 14 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on
Thursday that it would need the cooperation of state insurance
regulators to implement President Barack Obama's fix aimed at
allowing insurers to offer consumers the option to renew their
current health plans in 2014.
"State regulators will need to allow us to update our
policies and secure appropriate rates so we can get these plans
back in the market," Aetna spokeswoman Cynthia Michener said in
a statement.
"We support efforts to allow people to keep what they have.
However, we will need cooperation and expedited approval from
state regulators to remove barriers that would make it difficult
to make this change in such a short period of time," she said.