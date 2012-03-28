WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday began its final session considering the fate of
President Barack Obama's healthcare law, weighing if Congress
improperly expanded the state and federal healthcare program for
the poor known as Medicaid.
The final one-hour session caps just over six hours of
arguments over three days focusing on the 2010 law being
challenged by 26 states and a small business trade group. The
law is considered Obama's signature domestic policy achievement.
Much of the controversy centers on whether Congress exceeded
its authority under the U.S. Constitution by requiring that
people obtain health insurance coverage by 2014 or face a
penalty. A ruling in the case is expected by late June.
The afternoon session is the second of the day for the nine
justices. They heard arguments in the morning over what to do
about the entire law should they decide to strike down as
unconstitutional the insurance requirement underpinning it.
