By Kylie Gumpert
| NEW YORK, Sept 18
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Shari Cayle, 75, called
"Miracle Mama" by her family ever since she beat back advanced
colon cancer seven years ago, is still undergoing treatment and
living alone.
"I don't want my grandchildren to remember me as the sick
one, I want to be the fun one," said Cayle, who is testing a
device that passively monitors her activity. "My family knows
what I'm doing and I don't think they should have to change
their life around to make sure I'm OK."
Onkol, a product inspired by Cayle that monitors her front
door, reminds her to when to take her medication and can alert
her family if she falls has allowed her to remain independent at
home. Devised by her son Marc, it will hit the U.S. market next
year.
As more American seniors plan to remain at home rather than
enter a nursing facility, new startups and some well-known
technology brands are connecting them to family and healthcare
providers.
The noninvasive devices sit in the background as users go
about their normal routine. Through Bluetooth technology they
are able to gather information and send it to family or doctors
when, for example, a sensor reads that a pill box was opened or
a wireless medical device such as a glucose monitor is used.
According to PricewaterhouseCoopers' Health Research
Institute, at-home options like these will disrupt roughly $64
billion of traditional U.S. provider revenue in the next 20
years.
Monitoring devices for the elderly started with products
like privately-held Life Alert, which leapt into public
awareness nearly 30 years ago with TV ads showing the elderly
"Mrs. Fletcher" reaching for her Life Alert pendant and telling
an operator, "I've fallen and I can't get up!"
Now companies like Nortek Security & Control and
small startups are taking that much further.
The challenge though is that older consumers may not be
ready to use the technology and their medical, security and
wellness needs may differ significantly. There are also safety
and privacy risks.
"There's a lot of potential, but a big gap between what
seniors want and what the market can provide," said Harry Wang,
director of health and mobile product research at Parks
Associates.
NURSE MOLLY
Milwaukee-based Onkol developed a rectangular hub, roughly
the size of a tissue box, that passively monitors things like
what their blood glucose reading is and when they open their
refrigerator. There is also a wristband that can be pressed for
help in an emergency.
"The advantage of it is that the person, the patient,
doesn't have to worry about hooking it up and doing stuff with
the computer, their kids do that," said Cayle, whose son
co-founded Onkol.
Sensely is another device used by providers like Kaiser
Permanente, based in California, and the National Health Service
in the United Kingdom. Since 2013, its virtual nurse Molly has
connected patients with doctors from a mobile device. She asks
how they are feeling and lets them know when it is time to take
a health reading.
Another startup, San Francisco-based Lively began selling
its product to consumers in 2012. Similarly, it collects
information from sensors and connects to a smart watch that
tracks customers' footsteps, routine and can even call emergency
services. Next year it will connect with medical devices, send
data to physicians and enable video consultations that can
replace some doctor's appointments.
Venture firms including Fenox Venture Capital, Maveron,
Capital Midwest Fund and LaunchPad Digital Health have
contributed millions of dollars to these startups.
Ideal Life, founded in 2002, which sells it own devices to
providers, plans to release its own consumer version next year.
"The clinical community is more open than they've even been
before in piloting and testing new technology," said founder
Jason Goldberg.
Just this summer, Nortek bought a personal emergency
response system called Libris and a healthcare platform from
Numera, a health technology company, for $12 million. At the
same time, Nortek said some of its smart home customers like ADT
Corp want to expand into health and wellness offerings.
The goal is to offer software that connects with customers'
current systems as well as medical, fitness, emergency and
security devices.
"In the smart home and health space today you see a lot of
single purpose solutions that don't offer a full connectivity
platform, like a smart watch or pressure sensor in a bed," said
Mike O'Neal, Nortek Security & Control president. "We're
creating that connectivity."
A July study from AARP showed Americans 50 years and older
want activity monitors like Fitbit and Jawbone to have more
relevant sensors to monitor health conditions and 89 percent
cited difficulties with set up.
"They (companies) have great technology, but when you can't
open the package or you can't find directions that's a problem,"
said Jody Holtzman, senior vice president of thought leadership
at AARP.
Such products may help doctors keep up with a growing
elderly population. Research firm Gartner estimates that in the
next 40 years, one-third of the population in developed
countries will be 65 years or older, thus making it impossible
to keep everyone who needs care in the hospital.
(Reporting by Kylie Gumpert, Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Diane Craft)