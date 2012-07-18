By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska July 17 Alaska will not set up
a program allowing residents to buy health insurance across
state lines as envisioned under the Obama administration's new
healthcare law, leaving that task to the U.S. government,
Governor Sean Parnell announced Tuesday.
It is too expensive for the state to set up an
insurance-exchange program, as required by the Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act, said Parnell, a Republican
who has been a critic of the Obama administration's new
healthcare law.
Instead, the federal government should bear the
responsibility of creating and running the exchange, Parnell
said.
"Allocating state dollars and personnel to design and
implement an exchange is the most expensive option," Parnell
said in a written statement.
"It doesn't make sense to spend Alaskans' dollars to set up
an exchange when so much uncertainty exists about how to
implement it and how to gain federal approval. Federally
mandated programs should be paid for by federal dollars."
Under the healthcare law, states must have insurance
exchanges in place by 2014. If states decline to set up their
own exchanges, the federal government will establish an
exchange.
Alaska, at Parnell's direction, was one of the states that
sued to overturn the healthcare law.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month upheld the U.S. healthcare
overhaul, but allowed states to opt out of the provision to
expand the Medicaid program for the poor, which is jointly
funded by federal and state governments and represents the
biggest spending item in most state budgets.
Five Republican governors have said publicly they will
refuse the broader eligibility criteria that aims to provide
insurance to an additional 16 million Americans nationwide.
Alaska has not made a decision on expanding Medicaid, said
Sharon Leighow, Parnell's press secretary.
(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Lisa Shumaker)