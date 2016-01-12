NEW YORK Jan 12 The research chiefs of
betrothed drugmakers Pfizer Inc and Allergan say
the proposed combination of their experimental drugs deserves
more credit, including potential blockbuster treatments for
schizophrenia and depression.
Pfizer agreed in November to buy Botox-maker Allergan for
$160 billion in a transaction meant to slash Pfizer's tax rate
and achieve other cost savings. The tax-inversion deal would
shift Pfizer's headquarters to Dublin and is slated to close in
the second half of 2016.
Industry regulators and U.S. lawmakers have criticized the
deal for its reliance on financial engineering. But more
recently, company executives have said medical benefits of
bringing together their drugs in development have been
"underappreciated" and some healthcare analysts are making the
case that combining the two research programs will yield sales
and earnings ahead of Wall Street expectations.
"There has been a lot of attention on financial aspects of
the deal, but there has been an underestimation of the Allergan
pipeline," Pfizer research chief Mikael Dolsten told Reuters in
a recent interview.
Dolsten told Reuters that Allergan's depression treatment
rapastinel, which has shown promise of treating symptoms within
hours rather than weeks required for standard treatments, could
be "transformational" if it succeeds in late-stage trials.
Further studies of Vraylar, a treatment for schizophrenia
and bipolar disorder approved in September, could show it has
"unique" ability to treat negative symptoms of schizophrenia,
such as social withdrawal and slowed movement, Dolsten said.
Relamorelin, potentially the first new treatment in decades
for delayed emptying of food from the stomach, is another big
opportunity, he said.
Allergan has predicted peak annual sales of up to $2 billion
for rapastinel and up to $1 billion each for Vraylar,
relamorelin, an experimental treatment for uterine fibroids
called Esmya and Allergan's recently approved Viberzi treatment
for irritable bowel syndrome.
It expects potential annual sales of up to $2 billion each
for experimental treatments for migraine headaches and for a
leading cause of blindness called macular degeneration.
The forecasts have largely fallen on deaf ears, said Credit
Suisse analyst Vamil Divan.
"Right now there are almost no expectations for Allergan's
pipeline," Divan said. "Even if they get just a few billion
dollars out of these products, that would be more than people
give them credit for."
Pfizer expects a modest lift to its earnings in 2018 from
the planned purchase of Allergan, a boost of 10 percent in 2019
and a high-teens percentage boost in 2020. Divan said he expects
Allergan's pipeline to add a few extra percentage points of
sales and earnings growth in all three of those time periods.
"We have 70 products in mid- to late-stage trials, but I
think our pipeline is under-recognized," David Nicholson,
research head for Allergan's branded products, said in an
interview. He attributed the lack of visibility to the rapid
series of acquisitions and deals that created the present-day
Allergan, folding in the portfolios of large drugmakers such as
Forest Laboratories and Actavis.
"It takes time for people to realize these are all part of
one company's pipeline," said Nicholson.
Nomura analyst Shibani Malhotra said less than 20 percent of
Allergan sales are from outside the United States, and that
Botox and other Allergan products could eventually get a
surprisingly strong boost from 70 new international markets that
Pfizer will open up, including Japan.
"The biggest advantage for Allergan would be in leveraging
Pfizer's global sales forces," Malhotra said.
Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read is slated to lead the
combined company, with Allergan's younger Chief Executive Brent
Saunders serving as president and chief operating officer.
Nicholson, in a presentation on Tuesday with Read, Saunders
and Dolsten at the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San
Francisco, said Allergan's pipeline deserves far more credit, as
does Pfizer's array of immuno-oncology drugs.
"When we put these pipelines together, (other) companies
better watch out!"
