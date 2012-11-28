(Adds details, background)
PHOENIX Nov 28 Arizona Governor Jan Brewer, an
ardent critic of President Barack Obama's push to overhaul the
U.S. healthcare system, said on Wednesday she was rejecting a
new federal mandate to set up a sta te-based health insurance
exchange under the U.S. Affordable Care Act.
Citing lingering unanswered questions about the exchanges
and concerns about high costs she said would be passed on to
Arizona families and small businesses, Brewer, a Republican,
said her state would opt instead for a federally run exchange.
Such networks are designed to function as online insurance
markets where consumers can shop for private coverage at
federally subsidized rates, and are an integral provision of the
act, a centerpiece of Obama's first term in office.
Under a newly extended deadline, s tates have until Dec. 14
to notify the U.S. Health and Human Services Department whether
they intend to comply with the insurance exchange mandate or
leave it to the federal government to set up and operate
exchanges for them.
About 17 states have told the Obama administration they plan
to move ahead on their own exchanges, while at least nine
Republican governors in recent days have rejected the plan
outright, as Brewer has, or opted to cooperate with Washington
in setting up a hybrid federal-state network.
"My opposition to the Affordable Care Act is unwavering, as
is my belief that it should be repealed and replaced," Brewer
said in a statement announcing her decision.
(Reporting by David Schwartz; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing
by Cynthia Johnston)