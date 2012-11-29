* Joins 16 other states opting for federally run network
* Democrats say move wastes millions of dlrs in preparation
By David Schwartz
PHOENIX, Nov 28 Arizona Governor Jan Brewer said
on Wednesday she was rejecting a major provision of President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform law that calls for creating
state-based health insurance markets where consumers can
purchase private, federally subsidized coverage.
Citing lingering questions about the plan and operating
costs she said would be passed on to families and small
businesses, Brewer, a Republican, said Arizona would join at
least 16 other states in op t ing instead for a federally run
health insurance exchange.
Such networks are designed to function as online insurance
markets where the uninsured can shop for private health plans
offered at federally subsidized rates, and are an integral
provision of the Affordable Care Act, a centerpiece of Obama's
first term in office.
Brewer, along with many other Republicans, has been an
outspoken critic of Obama's healthcare overhaul initiative,
calling it an "overreaching and unaffordable assault on states'
rights and individual liberty."
Under a newly extended deadline, states have until Dec. 14
to notify the U.S. Health and Human Services Department whether
they intend to comply with the insurance exchange mandate or
leave it to the federal government to set up and operate
exchanges for them.
Seventeen states plus the District of Columbia have told the
Obama administration they intend to move ahead with their own
exchanges, while Arizona became the latest of 17 states to
reject the plan outright in favor of a federally based exchange,
according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, which has closely
tracked the issue.
Most of those opting out are states in the Midwest or South.
Six more states have sought to join with HHS in setting up a
hybrid federal-state network, and 10 states remain undecided,
the foundation said.
CALLS OPPOSITION 'UNWAVERING'
"My opposition to the Affordable Care Act is unwavering, as
is my belief that it should be repealed and replaced," Brewer
said in a statement announcing her decision. Republican Mitt
Romney, who lost to Obama in the Nov. 6 presidential election,
had vowed to repeal the law if elected.
Acknowledging that the law had been upheld as constitutional
by the U.S. Supreme Court, and despite her advocacy of greater
local control, Brewer said her state would be better off ceding
management of a system she said would be dominated by the
federal government in any case.
"I have come to the conclusion that the state of Arizona
would wield little actual authority over its 'state' exchange,"
she said.
Although startup costs of exchanges are to be borne by the
federal government, Brewer said Arizona stood to incur $27
million to $40 million in operating expenses starting in 2015,
and that those costs would be passed along in the form of higher
premiums to policy holders.
Brewer, who has clashed sharply with the Obama
administration on a number of issues, especially immigration
policy, made her intentions known in a one-page letter to HHS on
Wednesday.
The state, which also has a Republican-controlled
Legislature, had spent millions of dollars in federal grant
money over the past several months laying the groundwork for the
possible creation of a healthcare exchange.
Brewer faced heavy lobbying from some conservative
Republicans who opposed setting up a state-run exchange, while a
number of business groups and healthcare organizations favored
creating one. State Democrats also strongly support a state-run
exchange.
One top Democratic lawmaker criticized Brewer for "an
irresponsible decision" that wasted millions of dollars already
spent preparing for a state-run exchange.
"The governor is going to throw that all away so she can
push an extremist agenda," state House of Representatives
Minority Leader Chad Campbell said. "We've come to expect
political grandstanding from her, but this is a whole new
level."
Campbell said in a statement the state exchange that Brewer
rejected would be a plus for consumers, giving them more of a
say over their healthcare decisions.
"The governor just signed over a lot of power to the federal
government," he added.