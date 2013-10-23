WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. Democratic Senator Max
Baucus hopes to meet with other members of the Senate Finance
Committee to discuss ways to examine Obamacare's troubled
website, Healthcare.gov, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Baucus, the committee chairman who helped craft President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform law more than three years ago,
said he hoped to convene the finance committee in the coming
weeks.
"No question, the launch of Healthcare.gov has been
problematic. But now is not the time to point fingers. Now is
the time to fix the problem," Baucus said in a statement. His
spokesman said there are currently no oversight hearings on the
law's rollout listed on the committee's calendar.