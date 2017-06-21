WASHINGTON, June 21 Senate Republicans plan to release their version of health care reform legislation at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Thursday, two senators said.

The bill will be released to the Republican conference and posted online at about the same time, Republican Senators John Barrasso and Bob Corker said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander and Chizu Nomiyama)