May 15 Consumers who purchased new health plans
from Blue Shield of California have sued the insurer, claiming
they were misled into thinking the insurance would cover their
desired doctors and hospitals.
In their complaint filed in California state court on
Wednesday, San Francisco residents John Harrington and Alex
Talon accused Blue Shield of misrepresenting that their plans,
sold on California's health exchange, would cover the full
provider network advertised on the company's website.
They sued on behalf of a class of people who had purchased
so-called "preferred provider organization" plans from the
insurer only to realize that the doctor and hospital networks
for their plans were limited.
Blue Shield of California spokesman Sean Barry said in an
emailed statement that the company was reviewing the complaint.
"We take these charges seriously, and believe enrollees
should be as informed as possible about the products they
select," he said.
The 2010 Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare,
created online insurance exchanges where individuals can buy
health coverage with income-based government subsidies. The law
requires individuals to buy a minimum level of coverage or pay a
penalty.
As insurance companies have tried to make their plans
offered on health exchanges more affordable, they have adopted a
strategy of limiting their networks of medical providers. These
networks have come under scrutiny as individuals have begun to
realize their new plans may exclude their preferred doctor or
hospital.
Both Harrington and Talon, who were previously uninsured,
purchased health plans from Blue Shield of California to comply
with the new insurance requirement, known as the individual
mandate, the complaint said.
Harrington bought a so-called silver plan on California's
online exchange while Talon bought a platinum plan through the
insurer's website. They said they made their choices based on
Blue Shield's alleged representations that their doctors would
be covered.
The lawsuit accuses Blue Shield of advertising "one of the
largest networks in the state" - with more than 60,000
physicians and 351 hospitals - and of failing to disclose that
the networks for certain plans were substantially smaller.
After receiving medical treatment numerous times between
January and March, Harrington and Talon later discovered that
their providers were not covered, forcing them to pay the
charges out-of-pocket, the complaint said.
The lawsuit alleged claims of false advertising, unfair
business practices and breach of contract under California law.
The case is Harrington et al v. Blue Shield of California et
al, San Francisco Superior Court, No. 14-539283.
