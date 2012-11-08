WASHINGTON Nov 8 Top Republican lawmaker John Boehner said on Thursday he would not make another attempt to repeal the Obama administration's healthcare reform law following Tuesday's re-election of President Barack Obama.

"The election changes that," Boehner, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, told ABC news anchor Diane Sawyer. "Obamacare is the law of the land."

Under Boehner's leadership, the House tried repeatedly to repeal the healthcare law, the signature domestic measure of Obama's first term. While a few provisions were eliminated or changed, Senate Democrats blocked outright termination of the law.

The 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, the biggest overhaul of the $2.8 trillion U.S. healthcare system since the 1960s, aims to extend health coverage to more than 30 million uninsured Americans beginning in January 2014.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the reforms in a landmark June ruling.

Defeated Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney had vowed to repeal the law if he were elected.

In Tuesday's election, Republicans kept their majority in the House and Democrats maintained control of the Senate.

Boehner added there were some parts of the healthcare law that should be changed as lawmakers try to work toward a balanced budget, according to the ABC report of the interview.