WASHINGTON Nov 8 Top Republican lawmaker John
Boehner said on Thursday he would not make another attempt to
repeal the Obama administration's healthcare reform law
following Tuesday's re-election of President Barack Obama.
"The election changes that," Boehner, speaker of the U.S.
House of Representatives, told ABC news anchor Diane Sawyer.
"Obamacare is the law of the land."
Under Boehner's leadership, the House tried repeatedly to
repeal the healthcare law, the signature domestic measure of
Obama's first term. While a few provisions were eliminated or
changed, Senate Democrats blocked outright termination of the
law.
The 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, the
biggest overhaul of the $2.8 trillion U.S. healthcare system
since the 1960s, aims to extend health coverage to more than 30
million uninsured Americans beginning in January 2014.
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the reforms in a landmark June
ruling.
Defeated Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney had
vowed to repeal the law if he were elected.
In Tuesday's election, Republicans kept their majority in
the House and Democrats maintained control of the Senate.
Boehner added there were some parts of the healthcare law
that should be changed as lawmakers try to work toward a
balanced budget, according to the ABC report of the interview.