Saudi Arabia launches US$9bn sukuk record-breaker
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia is set to raise US$9bn, according to a lead, in the largest-ever sukuk offering.
WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that he does not believe that President Barack Obama can fix problems with his healthcare reform law with administrative changes and it should simply be scrapped.
"The only way to fully protect the American people is to scrap this law once and for all," Boehner told a news conference.
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia is set to raise US$9bn, according to a lead, in the largest-ever sukuk offering.
TORONTO, April 12 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, said on Wednesday it plans to move into a new headquarters in Toronto in 2020 that will house 15,000 employees.