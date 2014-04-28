WASHINGTON, April 28 Sylvia Mathews Burwell,
President Barack Obama's nominee for U.S. health secretary, will
appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension
Committee on May 8 for the first of two confirmation hearings, a
committee official said on Monday.
Burwell, who would replace outgoing Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius if confirmed by lawmakers,
is also expected to testify later at a separate hearing before
the Senate Finance Committee. But a date for those proceedings
has not been set, a Democratic Senate aide said.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)