WASHINGTON May 12 Sylvia Mathews Burwell,
President Barack Obama's nominee for U.S. health secretary, will
face a second confirmation hearing on Wednesday before the
Senate Finance Committee, the panel announced on Monday.
Burwell, who would be the administration's public face for
the law known as Obamacare, must be confirmed by the Senate
before she can assume the post being vacated by U.S. Health and
Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius. She appeared before
the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for
her first confirmation hearing last week.
The finance panel has official jurisdiction over the
nomination and will decide whether to send it to the floor for a
final vote. Democrats, who control the Senate, hope to have
Burwell's confirmation approved before the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday on May 26.
