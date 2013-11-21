Nov 21 Nearly 80,000 Californians have enrolled
in private health insurance plans through the state's exchange
marketplace created under President Barack Obama's healthcare
law, the Covered California exchange said on Thursday.
The latest data, which charts enrollment from the Oct. 1
start through Nov. 19, means that about 20,000 more people
signed up for plans since the exchange's initial update on its
enrollment released Nov. 13.
California, which is the most populous U.S. state and
embraced the Affordable Care Act early on, is considered a
crucial region for the administration's enrollment effort. The
state is one of 14 operating their own exchanges, as opposed to
relying on the federal government.
Last week, the U.S. government released initial data showing
that 106,000 people had enrolled in new exchanges nationwide
from Oct. 1 through Nov. 2. California's enrollment amounted to
about one-third of all sign-ups during that period and
outnumbered the combined tallies of all 36 states that use the
faulty HealthCare.gov website operated by the federal
government.
Covered California also released data on Thursday showing
that nearly 23 percent of the sign-ups during the first month of
enrollment were 18 to 34 years old, while 34 percent were 55 to
64 years old.
Those age breakdowns are in line with other early data
released by four other state exchanges, showing that more older
adults have signed up for the new plans than younger Americans
so far.
The age balance is being closely watched to determine the
financial stability of the insurance market created by the
Affordable Care Act, as the participation of younger people is
needed to offset costs for sicker beneficiaries. Health policy
experts and actuaries told Reuters it was premature to draw any
conclusions about the early demographic data.
The rate of enrollees in the younger age group is similar to
the overall California population, Peter Lee, executive director
of Covered California, told the exchange's board of directors in
a presentation on Thursday.
An estimated 7 million Americans are expected to sign up for
plans through the new exchanges for coverage next year, while
California's exchange has said it is aiming to sign up 1 million
to 1.4 million people in 2014.