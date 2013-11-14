By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK Nov 14 President Barack Obama has
renewed his promise that if you like your health insurance plan,
you can keep it - at least for another year. It's a huge relief
for some, but could amount to very little change.
That's because it's not clear whether insurance companies
will revive old plans they had already decided to kill as they
built new policies that were compliant with Affordable Care Act
rules. President Obama announced on Thursday a policy that would
allow for these plans to come back, but it was not apparent
immediately how that would happen.
"I most definitely would stay on my current plan," says John
Certalic, a 64-year-old charity manager in New Berlin, Wisconsin
who is otherwise facing a huge increase in premiums to get
insurance for him and his wife for one year until his Medicare
eligibility kicks in at age 65.
But he doesn't know yet if that plan will be offered to him.
Consumers will have to wait until state insurance
commissioners work out what changes can be made - if they make
any - and responses are just starting to flow in. Then they can
call their existing carriers or insurance agents and ask about
the fate of their plans.
John Eckardt, an insurance broker in Medford, New York, is
already getting calls. He has dozens of clients who would
breathe easier if they could keep their current plans.
The key question remains: will insurers take up the charge
and offer the old plans back, or is it too late?
"I don't know how you can force an insurance company to
offer a plan," says Eckardt. "I don't see how you can possibly
do that."
For now, Eckardt says he's just going to keep going forward
with the enrollments he was pursuing for his customers, mostly
small business groups whose previous policies were discontinued.
"I can't do my business with possible scenarios," he says.
Insurance choices won't be final until coverage starts on
Jan. 1, so consumers have time to wait, insurance agents say.
They can continue to shop for health plans, and just not make
final decisions until the last minute.
Eckardt adds that he sees little hope that the carriers in
his area want to offer the plans they offered before, and he
doesn't see anything in Obama's announcement that compels them
to.
One of his small business clients, for instance, had a very
advantageous plan with zero co-pays that they would love to
continue, but Eckardt thinks it unlikely the carrier will let
them. "The problem is that it's too late," he says.
STATE BY STATE VARIANCE
On the other side of the country in Roseburg, Oregon,
insurance broker Kelsey Wood is dreading the complications
caused by this new initiative. He has dozens of people already
in the process of applying for new plans - although not a single
one has completed the process yet either on the health law's new
online exchanges or with private insurance.
The insurance market in each state varies, and Oregon is one
where not many insurance carriers were letting people keep their
existing plans, as is also the case in states like California,
New York and Wisconsin. In those places, people have been
getting cancellation notices and are instead being offered plans
that comply with the coverage mandates of the Affordable Care
Act.
But in other states, like Florida, Illinois and Iowa, to
name just a new, there are already many insurance carriers
letting people keep their plans, and even actively recruiting
them to renew. In these states, the new push from the government
to let people keep their insurance isn't going to have much of
an impact because it was already happening.
Of insurance agent Jesse Patton's 850 customers in Iowa,
about 90 percent will likely keep their 2013 coverage, he says.
Even when they qualify for subsidies, some of his clients are
better off with their former plans, he says.
One example: a client family that is paying $659 a month now
and would save about $50 a month with subsidies on the exchange,
but their deductible would go up by about $7,000.
MOVING ON
The impact in all states could also be muted by people
already having made their choices.
Wood, in Oregon, says about one-third of his clients have
insurance now and don't want to leave their plans, but that 90
percent of them had found acceptable alternatives among the new
selections and were going through the sign-up process.
Trying to explain this to them, "will make my life
miserable," he says.
