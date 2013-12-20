By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 19 The Obama administration made
a major last-minute policy shift on Thursday, saying the change
would help Americans meet a looming deadline to replace
insurance plans canceled because of new standards under
Obamacare reforms.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said
that this group of people - estimated by the administration to
be fewer than 500,000 in number - will be allowed to claim a
"hardship exemption" from the requirement in the 2010 Affordable
Care Act to buy insurance.
Armed with the exemption, they then have the option to buy
"catastrophic" insurance plans - cheaper insurance with a
minimal coverage level that, under the law, is normally
available only to people under the age of 30.
"This is a common-sense clarification of the law," said
Joanne Peters, a spokeswoman for Sebelius. "For the limited
number of consumers whose plans have been canceled and are
seeking coverage, this is one more option."
In the law, there are 14 categories of "hardships" that can
be used to get an exemption from the mandate to buy insurance,
such as a recent eviction or bankruptcy.
But this is the first exemption prompted by the
administration's botched rollout of the law, and comes after
months of insistence that there would be no delays in
implementing the individual mandate.
The rocky rollout of President Barack Obama's signature
policy achievement has been embarrassing and politically
damaging, helping push Obama's approval ratings to the lowest
point of his presidency.
Part of the backlash came when millions of people received
policy cancellation notices, forcing Obama to apologize for a
promise he made that people who liked their insurance policies
could keep them under the Affordable Care Act reforms.
The latest twist comes just days before a Dec. 23 deadline
for arranging insurance coverage to begin on Jan. 1. In effect,
it will provide the administration and Democrats in Congress
some political cover, because people won't be able to claim they
don't have insurance purely because their policy was canceled
and alternatives are too expensive.
The change was suggested by a group of Democratic senators,
some of whom face difficult reelection campaigns in 2014.
But the exemption comes after a series of other delays in
enforcing or implementing various parts of Obamacare, and
instantly sparked more political criticism that the government
is unevenly and unfairly applying the law.
Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican who is
vice-chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said
in a statement that the change was a "holiday surprise" that
showed the White House was "in full panic mode" ahead of the
deadline.
"Rather than more White House delays, waivers and
exemptions, the administration should provide all Americans
relief from its failed law," Blackburn said.
The head of the lobby group for insurance companies also
panned the change.
"This latest rule change could cause significant instability
in the marketplace and lead to further confusion and disruption
for consumers," said Karen Ignagni, president of America's
Health Insurance Plans.
MORE 'BUMPS IN THE ROAD' AHEAD
Millions of Americans don't have health insurance, a gap
Obamacare aimed to fix. But enrollment got off to a painfully
slow start because of the poorly designed HealthCare.gov website
used to shop for plans.
Only 365,000 people had signed up by the end of November,
when the site finally began to work well for most people.
Officials said there has been a surge in enrollments in
December. They said more than 70 percent are people who were
stymied by the technical problems earlier on, but they declined
to release new enrollment data.
"Folks have come back, and they're coming back in droves,"
one of the officials told reporters.
The administration is also girding for the next phase of the
rollout, when they anticipate newly insured Americans could
encounter problems with coverage as they seek care at pharmacies
and doctors' offices.
The insurance, required by law, is sold by private
companies. To prepare for gaps, officials said they have trained
call center staff to connect consumers with their providers.
"This is a big transition that we are going through," one of
the officials said. "There will be bumps in the road."
COUNTER-NARRATIVE
The White House also concluded on Thursday a three-week
barrage of events designed to trumpet good news it feels has
been lost amid stories about the botched rollout.
It released a state-by-state report showing how many
Americans have already gained new protections from reforms, such
as the numbers now prevented from being denied coverage because
of pre-existing medical conditions.
The information provides a "counter-narrative" for
congressional Democrats, who are anxious a backlash against the
law could hurt them in 2014 elections, said Tevi Troy, a White
House aide and former Deputy Health and Human Services Secretary
in the George W. Bush administration.
But the White House also is trying to burnish Obama's legacy
achievement, he said. "I think it's about changing the damaging
story about Obamacare," Troy said.
Republicans have repeatedly voted to repeal the law,
shutting down the government for 16 days in October over the
issue. They have said they will continue to push for changes.
"The fact is, premiums are going up, millions of people are
losing the plans they had, and access to doctors and hospitals
is being restricted as a result of Obamacare," said Don Stewart,
deputy chief of staff to Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in
the Senate.
But on a conference call organized by the White House on
Thursday, Democratic congressman Joaquin Castro from Texas told
reporters he is not worried the law will hurt him in 2014.
"I believe that by November 2014, the reality will overtake
the propaganda," Castro said, explaining he thinks consumers
will appreciate the "tangible benefits" of the law and will
forgive the "glitches" in the rollout.
