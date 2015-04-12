By Caroline Humer
| NEW YORK, April 12
NEW YORK, April 12 Medical researchers call it
the "Angelina Effect," the surge in demand for genetic testing
attributable to movie star Angelina Jolie's public crusade for
more aggressive detection of hereditary breast and ovarian
cancer.
But there's a catch: Major insurance companies including
Aetna, Anthem and Cigna are declining to pay for the latest
generation of tests, known as multi-gene panel tests, Reuters
has learned. The insurers say that the tests are unproven and
may lead patients to seek out medical care they don't need.
That's a dangerous miscalculation, a range of doctors,
genetic counselors, academics and diagnostics companies said.
While they acknowledge that multi-gene tests produce data that
may not be useful from a diagnostic standpoint, they say that by
refusing or delaying coverage, insurance companies are
endangering patients who could be undergoing screenings or
changing their diets if they knew about the possible risks.
The tests have come a long way since Jolie, 39, went public
in 2013, revealing that she underwent a double mastectomy after
a genetic test found she carried mutations in the BRCA1 and
BRCA2 genes, indicating a high risk of breast and ovarian
cancer. She disclosed last month that she had her ovaries and
fallopian tubes removed.
The new panel tests, which can cost between $2,000 to
$4,900, analyze 20 or more genes at once. That allows healthcare
professionals to establish possible DNA links to other
cancer-related conditions such as Lynch syndrome and Li-Fraumeni
Syndrome earlier. Humans have about 23,000 genes.
Susan Kutner, a surgeon at a Kaiser Permanente hospital in
San Jose, California, who serves on a U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention advisory committee on young women and
breast cancer, said more women with a family history of cancer
should be able get these tests.
"If we have members who are not being tested in a timely
manner, we know that their risk of cancer in the long run costs
us and them a lot more," Kutner said.
Kaiser, which insures its own members, covers panel tests
for patients with family histories of cancer.
That's not so at three of the four largest managed care
companies. Aetna Inc, Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp
state in their policies that in most cases they don't
cover multi-gene panel tests. The fourth, UnitedHealth
Group, covers the tests if patients meet certain
criteria.
All insurers cover screenings for BRCA1 and BRCA2 and for
certain other genes for women who have family histories of
cancer. Indeed, such coverage is mandated by the Affordable Care
Act, known as Obamacare.
But many insurers said they simply don't know enough about
the specific risk of other mutations to justify coverage of the
new family of tests.
They also say that the tests may find mutations with a
well-established link to a disease, but which are difficult to
interpret. These results could lead to patients taking misguided
actions about medical care, such as preventive chemotherapy and
surgery.
Aetna's medical director of quality management, Robert
McDonough, said Aetna pays for testing of individual genes but
that "the routine application of a panel would be considered
unproven."
Cigna's David Finley, national medical officer for
enterprise affordability, said multi-gene tests are more likely
to find unknown mutations for which there are no care
guidelines.
"This is where there is controversy and disagreement,"
Finley said. "My problem is what do you do with that
information?"
Instead, he said, there need to be more clinical trials and
research to establish exact risks and medical guidelines for
each type of gene mutation.
Healthcare professionals said that while they recognize the
downside of patients getting unclear information about their
genetic makeup, genetic counseling and support from doctors can
mitigate risks.
CATCH-22
Mary Daly, a physician who chairs the National Comprehensive
Cancer Network guidelines panel for breast and ovarian cancer,
oversees the process for setting guidelines that most doctors in
this field follow. She points to what is, in effect, a "Catch
22:" Without insurance coverage of these tests, there isn't
enough data to analyze how effective they are.
"If we don't start looking at these genes, we'll never
obtain the data we need," she said.
Leading academics in genetic research also dispute the claim
that multi-gene tests produce too much confusing information,
saying they often lead to beneficial steps such as cancer
screenings.
"The utility of panel testing is that we know there are a
lot more genes beyond BRCA1 and BRCA2 that are associated with
cancer predisposition," said Colin Pritchard, a University of
Washington geneticist.
Pritchard said the understanding of the link between genetic
mutations and cancer is evolving quickly. A recent study in the
New England Journal of Medicine established rates of breast
cancer associated with a mutation in one of the genes included
in many of these panel tests, known as the PALB2 gene.
Hereditary cancers are expected to account for about 5
percent of the 230,000 cases of invasive breast cancer that will
be diagnosed this year in the United States. In the year Jolie
went public about her testing, an AARP Public Policy Institute
study found that BRCA testing had risen 40 percent. Jolie's
spokesperson did not return a call requesting comment on the
multi-gene testing trend.
Myriad Genetics Inc, which accounts for 90 percent
of the hereditary cancer-testing market, said 15 of the 25 genes
that National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines indicate
should be included in multi-gene testing are in its "MyRisk"
panel test. The business represents a $5 billion global market
opportunity for Myriad, the company said in January.
Other lab companies including Ambry Genetics, Quest
Diagnostics Inc and Invitae Corp each offer a
variety of panels that start at about seven genes and go up to
40 genes.
"In general, the trend is moving toward more genes," said
Carin Espenschied, a senior products manager at Ambry and a
genetic counselor. "Research and insurance companies kind of
just have to catch up."
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, editing by Michele Gershberg,
Eric Effron and John Pickering)