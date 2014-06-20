WASHINGTON, June 20 The Obama administration on
Friday announced the creation of a new chief executive position
to oversee operations of the federal Obamacare marketplace that
provides private health insurance to consumers in 36 U.S.
states.
As part of a series of management announcements, U.S. Health
and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell also announced a new
permanent chief technology officer for the marketplace served by
the website HealthCare.gov, which crashed on launch last
October.
The administration has also hired Optum Executive Vice
President Andy Slavitt to serve in the new operations-focused
position of principal deputy administrator for the U.S. Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Beech)