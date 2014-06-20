(Adds details on Slavitt, quotes by former Obama adviser
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 20 President Barack Obama's new
health secretary moved swiftly on Friday to shore up
administration oversight of Obamacare with a series of
management changes to address weaknesses blamed for last year's
crash of the federal website, HealthCare.gov.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell
named Optum executive Andy Slavitt, who oversaw day-to-day
contractor operations to fix the faulty website, to a new No. 2
post at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS),
giving him authority for policy and coordination between the
agency's programs.
Healthcare experts welcomed the appointment of Slavitt, a
Wharton School and Harvard-educated manager, as a choice who
would improve relations with the private sector across a range
of initiatives. They include efforts to shift the Medicare
program for the elderly and disabled away from costly
fee-for-service medicine.
Burwell also announced the creation of a new chief executive
position to oversee the federal government's private health
insurance exchange, as well as a permanent marketplace chief
technology officer.
"These actions will bolster our team and further instill
ongoing accountability for reaching milestones, measuring
results and delivering results for the American people," Burwell
said in a statement that came two weeks after she was confirmed
in her job by the U.S. Senate.
Administration officials said the management changes are
part of a new initiative to attract top talent to the Department
of Health and Human Services, which hopes to have the two
high-profile vacancies filled well before open enrollment
resumes on Nov. 15.
CMS, the agency responsible for implementing Obama's
healthcare law, has been widely blamed for missteps that led to
last year's botched rollout of HealthCare.gov, the federal
marketplace portal for millions of new health insurance
policyholders in 36 states.
Critics blamed a lack of CMS management oversight for the
debacle, which pushed Obama's signature domestic policy
achievement to the brink of failure before an emergency rescue
operation salvaged the website from paralyzing technical
problems and enabled millions of Americans to obtain subsidized
private health coverage.
Burwell's creation of a marketplace CTO makes permanent the
tech czar role filled temporarily by Obama adviser Jeffrey
Zients and former Microsoft executive Kurt Delbene, who is
leaving at the end of this month.
Some administration allies, including former Obama adviser
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel and the Center for American Progress think
tank, have seen the appointment of a new marketplace CEO as
crucial to the long-term success of the policy.
"All of this speaks of a completely different attitude and
structure and strategic vision," Emanuel told Reuters. "It sets
them up to rethink HealthCare.gov and make Medicare a better,
more innovative operation, with better partnering with the
private sector on innovation."
HHS said the marketplace CEO would be responsible for
leading the federal marketplace, managing relationships with
state marketplaces and running the CMS Center for Consumer
Information and Insurance Oversight, which regulates health
insurance at the federal level.
The job will report to CMS Administrator Marilyn Tavenner,
with a dotted line to Burwell.
