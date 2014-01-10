US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Jan 10 CGI Group Inc's contract with the U.S. government over the federal HealthCare.Gov website will end next month, the company said on Friday.
The Washington Post reported earlier on Friday that the U.S. government was ending the contract involving the website, which was plagued with errors when it launched in October, and instead was signing one with Accenture.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
April 17 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc's chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, resigned on Monday amid attempts by activist hedge fund Elliott Management to replace the company's directors and top executives.