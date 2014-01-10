WASHINGTON Jan 10 The U.S. government will end its contract with CGI Federal , the IT contractor responsible for building the troubled Obamacare website, the Washington Post reported on Friday in its online edition.

The paper, quoting a person familiar with the matter, said U.S. health officials were planning to sign a one-year contract instead with Accenture, after concluding that CGI has not been effective enough in fixing the problems with HealthCare.gov.

The federal government is ending this business with CGI as the contract period is set to run out at the end of February, the paper said. It also said the government had the option of renewing the contract.