WASHINGTON Nov 13 The Obama administration's
health insurance website, HealthCare.gov, experienced technical
problems at its Oct. 1 launch, after U.S. officials failed to
test the system for the high volume of visitors who flocked to
the site on its first day, a key U.S. technology official said
on Wednesday.
Henry Chao, deputy chief information officer for the Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services, also said that the
information technology system behind the broken website employs
"stringent privacy and security controls to safeguard consumer
data."
"We now know that we underestimated the volume of users who
would attempt to log onto the system at the same time, and
therefore our testing did not include performance testing at the
volume we experienced at launch," he told the House Oversight
and Government Reform Committee in written testimony posted to
the panel's website.
