WASHINGTON Nov 18 Round-the-clock efforts to
improve the troubled federal website, HealthCare.gov, have
increased performance across the site, a senior administration
official said.
Henry Chao, the deputy chief information officer at the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in written
testimony to a House of Representatives committee that the
administration is preparing to expand the functionality of the
site's consumer shopping subsidy estimation tool.
The testimony was posted on Monday to the website of a House
Energy and Commerce subcommittee that is scheduled to receive
testimony from Chao at a hearing on Tuesday.
