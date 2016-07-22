(Adds comments by attorneys for Esformes, details on case)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 22 The U.S. Department of
Justice unveiled its largest-ever criminal healthcare fraud case
against individuals on Friday, charging the owner of Miami-based
assisted living facilities and two others in a $1 billion scheme
to swindle Medicare.
Prosecutors alleged that Philip Esformes, 47, "masterminded
and executed a sophisticated health care fraud and money
laundering" conspiracy that spanned more than a decade,
according to court records.
Esformes and his alleged co-conspirators Odette Barcha, 49,
and Arnaldo Carmouze, 56, are accused of steering patients who
did not qualify for assisted living or skilled nursing into his
network of facilities where they received medically unnecessary
services that were billed to government healthcare programs.
The government also alleges that they solicited and
extracted kickbacks from pharmacies, home health agencies and
other providers.
The kickbacks were disguised as payments to escorts, to
charities, and even to a basketball coach, among other things,
according to a copy of the government's request to detain
Esformes.
Esformes plans to vigorously contest the charges, his
lawyers said in a joint statement.
"Mr. Esformes is a respected and well regarded businessman.
He is devoted to his family and his religion. The government
allegations appear to come from people who were caught breaking
the law and are now hoping to gain reduced sentences," the
attorneys, Michael Pasano and Marissel Descalzo, said.
This is not the first time Esformes has been in trouble with
the law. In 2006, he paid $15.4 million to resolve civil federal
healthcare fraud claims for what the government called
"essentially identical conduct."
To evade detection, the Justice Department said he and the
other defendants adapted their strategy by employing
"sophisticated money laundering techniques."
The government also charged Esformes and Barcha with
obstruction of justice, saying that Esformes tried to help
another co-conspirator who was arrested in 2014 by paying for
the person's flight from Miami to escape the trial.
Barcha, meanwhile, created "sham medical director contracts"
after receiving a grand jury subpoena, the Justice Department
said.
Lawyers for Barcha and Carmouze could not immediately be
identified.
