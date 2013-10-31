Oct 31 The hundreds of thousands of Americans
whose individual insurance policies will be canceled as
Obamacare takes full effect next year are experiencing a
disruptive element of healthcare reform, the head of health
insurer Cigna said on Thursday.
In the past week, reports of pending plan cancellations have
become a political problem for President Barack Obama, who
promised years ago as he was pushing to pass the healthcare law
that Americans who liked their health plans could keep them.
While that remains true for most people with insurance, a
small percentage of the 17 million Americans with individual
policies are now getting notice that they will terminate next
year because they do not comply with new benefits required by
Obamacare.
Many insurers are offering new, compliant policies to
replace those that are expiring, but they may be significantly
more expensive.
Nearly half of U.S. consumers with individual health plans
are also expected to qualify for tax credits to buy insurance on
new state exchanges under Obamacare.
"When you are that individual who has a benefit plan and
it's working for you and your family at your current life stage
and you are told that you no longer have that choice, that's
disruptive and that's the environment that as a country we are
going through right now," Cigna Chief Executive David Cordani
said in an interview.
Cigna had about 232,000 people in individual policies at the
end of September, according to company filings.
Competitor WellPoint Inc, which operates 14 Blue
Cross Blue Shield licenses including the Anthem and Empire
brands, has about 1.8 million people in individual plans.
Aetna Inc, which bought smaller insurer Coventry
earlier this year, has 650,000 members in these plans and will
drop about 50,000 members when it exits the California market at
the end of this year.
In defending the healthcare law on Wednesday, Obama said it
was not to blame for the plan cancellations, and that the real
fault lies with "bad apple" insurers who were allowed to sell
cut-rate policies that offered minimal coverage for people when
they needed them the most.
Cordani declined to comment on Obama's remarks, but noted
that individual plans have been subjected to numerous new
requirements under the law. States determine the minimum
eligible benefits and there are federal requirements, so in some
states elements such as the size of the deductible could
disqualify an individual plan for 2014.
"It's as simple as that," he said.
WellPoint and Aetna declined to comment on specifics about
policy cancellations or about the president's comments.
Cordani said that Cigna has a small individual insurance
business and is not significantly impacted by needing to cancel
these plans. In addition, it has about 125,000
employer-sponsored plans that will end on Jan. 1, 2014 because
they do not comply with the law.
These plans typically targeted seasonal or hourly workers,
he said, and it was clear from when the health reform law was
passed in 2010 that they were going away.