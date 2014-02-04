WASHINGTON Feb 4 U.S. health officials have
investigated whether some of the software code underlying
Obamacare's technology infrastructure was produced by people
connected to the government of Belarus, but so far have found no
evidence of that being the case.
Caitlin Hayden, a spokeswoman for the White House National
Security Council, confirmed that U.S. intelligence agencies
recently retracted a report that questioned whether some of the
software connected to the health reform law was developed in
Belarus and could contain malicious code.
Officials of the White House and office of Director of
National Intelligence did not explain precisely why the
intelligence report, prepared by a U.S. spy unit called the Open
Source Center, was withdrawn.
"We are aware of the report you reference, which was
recalled by the Intelligence Community shortly after it was
issued," Hayden said in an email to Reuters.
Hayden said that immediately after learning of the recalled
intelligence report, the Department of Health and Human Services
launched a "review" to determine if any software associated with
Obama's new healthcare program, commonly known as Obamacare, had
been written by developers in Belarus.
"So far HHS has found no indications that any software was
developed in Belarus," Hayden said.
However, she said that "as a matter of due diligence," HHS
will "continue to review the supply chain. Supply chain risk is
real and it is one of our top concerns in the area of cyber
security," Hayden added.
Representatives from HHS and the Centers for Medicare &
Medicaid Services, which oversees much of the health reform law,
were not immediately available for comment.
The report of a potential vulnerability in the software code
underlying Obamacare could fuel efforts by Obama's Republican
critics to highlight what they call major security problems with
the Obamacare website HealthCare.gov.
Overall, the rollout of the Affordable Care Act, or
Obamacare, has been plagued by technical problems, many of which
have since been fixed.
The allegation that intelligence agencies issued, then
withdrew, a report raising questions about the provenance of
healthcare program software was published late Monday by the
Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website.
The Free Beacon said that intelligence officials had
specifically warned that "programmers in Belarus, a former
Soviet republic closely allied with Russia, were suspected of
inserting malicious code that could be used for cyber attacks."
The Free Beacon quoted one anonymous official alleging that,
"The U.S. Affordable Care Act software was written in part in
Belarus by software developers under state control, and that
makes the software a potential target for cyber attacks."
The website noted that the software in question moved data
from the millions of Americans who signed up for the
government's new healthcare program to federal agencies and to
hundreds of medical institutions and healthcare providers.
Shawn Turner, chief spokesman for U.S. Director of National
Intelligence James Clapper, said in an email that the withdrawn
intelligence report about Belarus "was an Open Source Center
daily update that was recalled because it failed to meet
internal requirements for classification review."
He declined to elaborate.
The report was marked, "Unclassified/For Official Use Only,"
according to a U.S. official who saw it, who asked not to be
named.
A senior Obama administration official said that the
administration's "initial analysis is that compromising the
software described in the report would have little utility to a
nation state.
"But we are doing a thorough review anyway," the official
said.
