By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Oct 22 The Republican chairman of a
key congressional oversight committee has asked Google,
Microsoft and three other U.S. companies to provide details on
their possible involvement in a "tech surge" aimed at fixing a
website implementing President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law.
Darrell Issa, chairman of the House Oversight and Government
Reform Committee, made the request in a letter to Google
, Microsoft, Verizon Enterprise Solutions
, Oracle and Expedia, committee
spokeswoman Caitlin Carroll said.
Issa, a relentless critic of the Obama administration, wants
information on contacts the companies may have had with the
White House about the Healthcare.gov website by Friday. Carroll
called it the first step of a "rolling inquiry" that could
include other companies.
The five named companies were selected because of press
reports about their potential involvement in fixing the website,
Carroll said.
Google, Oracle and Verizon declined to comment on the
letter. Microsoft and Expedia could not be immediately reached
for comment.
Republicans, long opposed to the 2010 Affordable Care Act,
known as "Obamacare," have started their own congressional
investigation about the role of the White House in the Oct. 1
rollout of the website, which serves 36 states and is meant to
help the uninsured determine their eligibility for tax credits
toward buying private coverage under Obamacare.
Only a trickle of users so far have been able to advance
through the enrollment process on the website.
The Department of Health and Human Services said at the
weekend it was launching a "tech surge" for the website, but
neither it nor the White House has provided details about the
cause of the problems, precisely what is being done to fix them
and who exactly is doing the fixing.
Obama, who said on Monday that he was frustrated by the
website's problems, turned on Tuesday to trusted adviser Jeffrey
Zients to lead the surge.
Zients, who will become head of the National Economic
Council in January, will provide short-term management advice
and counsel on the project, HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said
in a blog posting.
She said a team of experts and specialists drawn from
government and industry, "including veterans of top Silicon
Valley companies," also would work to diagnose and repair the
website's problems.
In his letter, a copy of which was provided to Reuters, Issa
complained of a dearth of information about the project.
"Despite the President's assertion that 'we're well into a
"tech surge"' neither the White House nor HHS is providing
additional details about which private sector companies have
been engaged or whether they are being engaged through the
appropriate procurement processes," Issa said in the letter.
"Your company has, however, been prominently mentioned in
public discussion related to HealthCare.gov," Issa said.
He asked that the companies indicate in writing by Friday
what contacts they have had with the administration or "any
entity" working on the website project, and for a "specific
description of any and all problems brought to your attention."
At least two other congressional committees are
investigating the glitches and whether the administration was
forthright about the problems. Several contractors are due to
appear at a hearing on Thursday about their work on the website.