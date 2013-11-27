Nov 27 President Barack Obama signed a bill into
law on Wednesday that gives U.S. health regulators greater
oversight of bulk pharmaceutical compounding and strengthens
their ability to track drugs through the distribution pipeline.
The Drug Quality and Security Act clarifies the authority of
the Food and Drug Administration over compounded medications and
creates a new class of compounding manufacturer known as an
"outsourcing" facility, which will be able to sell to hospitals
in bulk.
The law was prompted by quality control problems that led to
a deadly outbreak of fungal meningitis in 2012 traced to a
tainted pharmaceutical mixed by a Massachusetts compounding
pharmacy. The product has been linked with more than 50 deaths.
The law also creates a national set of standards to track
pharmaceuticals through the distribution chain to help thwart
the introduction of fake medications into the drug supply.
Last year, fake vials of Roche Holding AG's cancer
drug Avastin appeared in the United States from Britain, where
they were purchased from a Turkish wholesaler.
In the United States, dozens of states have some type of
regulation designed to track a drug's pedigree, but the rules
are inconsistent. This law is designed to apply a uniform
standard nationwide.
