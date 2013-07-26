* Pennsylvania firm filed religion-based challenge
* Ruling differs from earlier opinion in another court
* Conflicting rulings may send issue to Supreme Court
By Jonathan Stempel
July 26 A divided federal appeals court on
Friday rejected a Pennsylvania cabinet maker's religion-based
challenge to the 2010 healthcare law's requirement that larger
companies provide workers with health insurance covering birth
control.
The decision created a split among federal appeals courts,
boosting the chance that the U.S. Supreme Court may step in to
resolve the dispute over challenges to the provision in the
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
By a 2-1 vote, a panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in Philadelphia ruled against Conestoga Wood Specialties
Corp, whose owners are Mennonite Christians, in finding that
"for-profit, secular corporations cannot engage in religious
exercise."
The decision departed from a June 27 ruling by the 10th
Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver favoring the arts and crafts
retailer Hobby Lobby Stores Inc, in which it said for-profit
companies can sometimes assert religious rights.
Lawyers for Conestoga did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The East Earl, Pennsylvania, company, which employs 950
people and is owned by the Hahn family, said the contraception
mandate violated its rights under the Free Exercise Clause of
the First Amendment, and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act
(RFRA).
After a lower court refused to issue an injunction,
Conestoga appealed, and its lawyer told the 3rd Circuit that the
company was complying with the law during its appeal. Failure to
comply subjects companies with 50 or more employees to daily
fines that can grow quickly.
NO SIMILAR HISTORY
Like the 10th Circuit, the 3rd Circuit reviewed the Supreme
Court's 2010 decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election
Commission that gave companies a broad First Amendment right to
engage in political spending through independent campaign
groups.
But Circuit Judge Robert Cowen, writing for the 3rd Circuit
majority, said that while there was "a long history of
protecting corporations' rights to free speech," there was no
similar history of protection for the free exercise of religion.
"We simply cannot understand how a for-profit, secular
corporation - apart from its owners - can exercise religion," he
wrote. "A holding to the contrary ... would eviscerate the
fundamental principle that a corporation is a legally distinct
entity from its owners."
Noting that the 10th Circuit said such corporations may
raise some free exercise of religion and RFRA claims, Cowen
said, "We respectfully disagree with that court's analysis."
Circuit Judge Kent Jordan dissented, saying the majority
decision reflected a "cramped and confused understanding" of
religious rights granted by Congress and the U.S. Constitution.
"Government should be enjoined from telling sincere
believers in the sanctity of life to put their consciences aside
and support other people's reproductive choices," he wrote.
The Supreme Court hears oral arguments in about 75 to 80
cases per year. Typically, more than half involve issues where
lower courts are divided.
The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a nonprofit law firm
that has argued against the contraception mandate, has said
there are about 63 lawsuits nationwide challenging the mandate.
The case is Conestoga Wood Specialties Corp et al v.
Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services et
al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-1144.
(Editing by Philip Barbara)