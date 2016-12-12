BRIEF-Efix Dom Maklerski Q1 net loss shrinks to 536,895 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 536,895 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 602,525 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday the Senate will move to repeal President Barack Obama's healthcare law shortly after Jan. 1, but declined to give a timeline for a plan to replace it.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q1 NET LOSS 536,895 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 602,525 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained PJSC Asian-Pacific Bank's (APB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'CCC' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency downgraded APB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of APB's VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the bank has a material capital