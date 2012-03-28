WASHINGTON, March 28 The White House said on
Wednesday it was not working on a contingency plan in the event
that the Supreme Court strikes down all or part of President
Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
The court, which has concluded three days of historic
arguments about the law, is expected to rule by late June on its
fate, landing a decision in the midst of this year's
presidential campaign ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
The White House said it was confident the law was
constitutionally sound, and said Obama's administration was
focused on implementing it rather than creating backup plans if
it were not upheld.
"There is no contingency plan that's in place. We're focused
on implementing the law, and we are confident that the law is
constitutional," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told
reporters.
"If there's a reason or a need for us to consider some
contingencies down the line, then we'll do it then," he said.
Obama's re-election campaign has championed the law as one
of his greatest achievements since taking office. A decision by
the court to overturn all or part of it would be seen as a major
blow.
