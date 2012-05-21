May 21 The University of Notre Dame and dozens
of other Catholic institutions sued President Barack Obama's
administration on Monday to block a government regulation that
requires employers to provide health insurance coverage for
contraceptives to employees.
The regulation, which is part of the president's healthcare
reform law, has sparked a nasty fight between the administration
and the Roman Catholic Church, which opposes artificial
contraception.
Some 43 Catholic groups including Notre Dame, Catholic
University of America and the Archdiocese of New York filed 12
different suits across the country.
The organizations accuse the federal government of forcing
them to support contraception, sterilization and birth control
in violation of their religious beliefs or face steep fines.
The original law exempted churches and other houses of
worship from covering contraception on the basis of religious
objections. But it did not carve out an exception for religious
nonprofits, such as hospitals, charities and schools, sparking
an outcry from church leaders.
As a compromise, Obama scaled back the controversial
healthcare rule in February, announcing that insurance companies
would cover the cost of the birth control for religious
employers. But the complaints filed on Monday said the
accommodation did not go far enough.
"In order to safeguard their religious freedoms, religious
employers must plead with the government for a determination
that they are sufficiently 'religious,'" Notre Dame said in its
lawsuit, filed in Indiana federal court.
Under the revised mandate, religious organizations can only
qualify for the exemption if their purpose is to spread their
religious beliefs. They must also primarily employ and serve
people with the same religious values.
Such government scrutiny violates the separation between
church and state, the suits claim. Notre Dame's complaint said
it was unclear whether the school could qualify for the
exemption, given its commitment to employ and serve people of
all faiths.
Jane Belford, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Washington
which joined one suit, said the groups aimed to challenge the
government's redefinition of religion.
"While this mandate paid lip service to the rights of
conscience and religious liberty, it created a definition that
was so narrow, even the work of Mother Theresa would not have
qualified as religious," Belford said.
The Department of Health and Human Services declined to
comment on the litigation.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, although it did not
join any of the suits, praised the individual dioceses,
charities and schools for defending religious liberty.
At least 11 other lawsuits have previously been filed
against the contraceptive mandate, according to comments that
the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops submitted to the
Department of Health and Human Services on May 15. The
submission included a warning about Monday's lawsuits: "Absent
prompt congressional attention to this infringement on
fundamental civil liberties, we believe the only remaining
recourse ... is in the courts."
Jennifer Dalven, a lawyer at the American Civil Liberties
Union, said the mandate was not new. Twenty-eight states have
laws requiring insurers to cover birth control to the same
extent as other medications.
"The lawsuits make it seem like taking a job is the same as
joining a church. But organizations that participate in the
public sphere are supposed to abide by public rules," Dalven
said.
The suits were filed around the country, including in the
District of Columbia, New York, Mississippi and Texas, according
to Jones Day.
(Reporting By Terry Baynes; Editing by Greg McCune and Eric
Walsh)