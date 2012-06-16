* Catholic group wants broader religious exemption
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 15 The biggest U.S. network of
nonprofit health facilities formally asked the Obama
administration on Friday not to require Roman
Catholic-affiliated institutions including hospitals to provide
employees with health coverage for contraceptives.
The Catholic Health Association of the United States, which
initially welcomed White House efforts to find compromise with
Catholic authorities on the contraceptives issue, said
administration proposals have not satisfied its concerns about
emergency contraceptives that could interfere with a fertilized
egg.
The Obama administration's decision in January to require
employers including religiously affiliated hospitals,
universities and charities to provide employees with access to
coverage for contraceptives without copays or deductibles has
ballooned into a major battle in an election year.
The Catholic Church considers artificial contraception to be
a sin and the administration's demands on contraceptives have
been decried as a violation of religious freedom.
Catholic bishops and other social conservatives including
top Republicans have called on the administration to exempt any
employer who professes moral concerns about the policy. A number
of Catholic institutions, including the University of Notre
Dame, have also sued in federal court to block its enforcement.
Meanwhile, women's groups and other secular organizations
have decried the flap over contraception as a conservative
effort to curtail women's reproductive rights.
The Catholic Health Association, which represents more than
2,000 healthcare sponsors, systems and facilities, is seeking
relatively narrow action by calling on the administration to
expand its exemption for churches, synagogues, mosques and other
places of worship.
"It is imperative for the administration to abandon the
arrow definition of 'religious employer' and instead use an
expanded definition to exempt from the contraceptive mandate,
not only churches, but also Catholic hospitals, health care
organizations and other ministries," the association said in a
June 15 letter to Marilyn Tavenner, acting administrator for the
U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
"If the government continues to pursue the policy that all
employees should have access to contraceptive services, then it
should find a way to provide and pay for these services directly
without requiring any direct or indirect involvement of
'religious employers'," the letter said.
Officials at the White House and U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services had no immediate comment.
But an administration official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said government proposals put forward up to now would
ensure that religious organizations did not have to pay for or
provide contraception.
The administration is currently working toward final policy
language that would require insurance companies or other third
parties to take responsibility for contraceptives coverage for
the employees of religiously affiliated institutions.
"We will consider all the comments and suggestions from
interested stakeholders before finalizing and implementing
policies that respect religious liberty and ensure millions of
women have access to recommended preventive services," the
official said.
The administration policy, authorized under President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law, covers all contraceptives
approved by the Food and Drug Administration including the
so-called morning after pill, which women can take after sex to
avoid becoming pregnant.
The Catholic Health Association said one of the FDA-approved
drugs known as ulipristal acetate, or ella, could interfere with
implantation of a fertilized egg.
"The Catholic Church considers a drug which interferes with
the implantation of a fertilized egg to be abortifacient, based
upon the known science of reproduction and the Church's belief
that human life begins at the moment of fertilization," the
association said.
Religious employers are not required to comply with the
policy until Aug. 1, 2013, one year later than secular
employers.
