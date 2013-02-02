* Religious employers could opt out of contraceptive benefit
rule
* Roman Catholic community is studying Obama's proposal
* Insurers would pick up the cost of birth control coverage
(Edits; adds reaction in paragraphs 14-16 and other details)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 The Obama administration on
Friday sought to settle a dispute with religious leaders over
whether employees at faith-affiliated universities, hospitals
and other institutions should have access to health insurance
coverage for contraceptives.
The new set of proposals would instead guarantee that
employees at religious nonprofits would get access to birth
control coverage without out-of-pocket costs through separate
plans with insurers picking up the tab.
The rules follow months of protest and legal action by
groups representing Roman Catholics, Protestant evangelicals and
private employers.
They have argued that President Barack Obama's 2010 Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act forces them to violate their
own religious tenets against contraception.
For more than a year, the Obama administration has grappled
with how to balance its desire to guarantee universal
contraceptive coverage with religious freedoms provided by the
U.S. Constitution.
Faced with the ire of religious leaders and social
conservatives in the midst of a heated presidential campaign,
Obama said last February that he would create an accommodation
for religious employers under the law.
The new rules from the Department of Health and Human
Services consolidate many of the ideas administration officials
voiced then, but in greater detail.
"Today, the administration is taking the next step in
providing women across the nation with coverage of recommended
preventive care at no cost, while respecting religious
concerns," Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
said in a statement.
"We will continue to work with faith-based organizations,
women's organizations, insurers and others to achieve these
goals."
Some leading religious figures offered a muted response.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York said he would study the
proposal. So did the Catholic Health Association of the United
States, which represents more than 1,200 hospitals and other
healthcare facilities.
Other religious and social conservative groups expressed
disappointment, particularly over the administration's decision
not to extend the accommodation to for-profit employers.
AN UNNECESSARY ONUS
"This proposal does nothing to change the scope of religious
employer exemption," said Kyle Duncan, general counsel for the
Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which is assisting in a
number of legal challenges to the policy.
"The proposal has nothing to do with millions of family
businesses and owners who are having their rights violated by
the mandate and are currently in litigation," he said.
Women's rights advocates such as Planned Parenthood and the
American Civil Liberties Union generally backed the regulations.
But some rights groups said that separating contraceptives
coverage from other health benefits posed an unnecessary onus
for women to satisfy disapproving employers.
The liberal group Catholics for Choice also warned that some
employees could be left in the dark about their benefits,
because of a new definition for religious employers that exempts
houses of worship even if they operate soup kitchens, parochial
schools and other social services that are open to non-members.
"Many, if not most, of the parochial schools, social service
agencies and other organizations directly affiliated with the
diocesan offices and parishes are exempted from coverage
completely," concluded the group's president, Jon O'Brien.
HHS said in the regulations that the change would not expand
"the universe of employer plans that would qualify for the
exemption" beyond what administration originally intended.
The mandate contained in Obama's Affordable Care Act
requires most employers to provide coverage for contraceptives
and sterilization procedures approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, including the so-called morning-after pill.
But while the new rule allowed exemptions for church-run
social services, the regulations did not alter the Obama
position that employees and students at religiously affiliated
nonprofit groups should have access to contraceptive coverage
even if their institutions object.
The rule, which requires the institutions to self-certify
their status as religious nonprofits, calls on private insurers
to cover contraceptives through separate individual plans with
the insurer covering the cost. Officials said insurers would be
compensated by lower healthcare expenses due to fewer births.
A similar accommodation for religious institutions that
provide their own health insurance for workers and students
would be insulated by third-party administrators.
The administrators would find an outside insurer to provide
the contraceptives coverage. Those insurers' higher costs would
then be compensated by lower user fees for participating in
state-based healthcare exchanges, which are scheduled to begin
operating on Jan. 1, 2014.
The proposed regulations are open for public comment through
April 8.
(Additional reporting by Atossa Abrahamian in New York; Editing
by Karey Wutkowski, Jackie Frank and Eric Walsh)