By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, March 16
WASHINGTON, March 16 The Obama
administration on Friday is expected to propose official
language laying out its plan to accommodate the moral concerns
of religiously affiliated institutions that oppose birth
control, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The announcement of a new "Advance Notice of Proposed
Rulemaking" would not alter President Barack Obama's adopted
policy requiring access to free employer-sponsored health
insurance coverage for women's contraceptives, the sources said.
But it is expected to outline proposed regulatory language
and provide analysis for public comment covering
religious institutions that self-insure and other aspects of the
accommodation that the White House announced on Feb. 10,
according to the sources.
The administration last month adopted a new rule under the
2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act that requires
employers to provide coverage with free birth control for women.
Churches and other places of worship are exempt. But the
rule currently on the books applies to religiously affiliated
hospitals, universities, charities and other institutions.
The policy set off a firestorm among Catholic authorities
and other social conservatives, which Obama sought to quell by
promising changes that would place the onus of paying for
contraceptives coverage on insurers instead of religiously
affiliated employers.
Administration officials have said for some time they
expected to propose regulatory language articulating the
president's compromise.
One source said the issue of self-insured religious
institutions was one of the key questions that needed to be
addressed.
Word of Friday's expected announcement followed weeks of
behind-the-scenes meetings between administration officials and
a range of stakeholders including Roman Catholic bishops, who
oppose artificial contraception and want the current policy
rescinded.
The announcement is likely to be followed by a period of
public comment.
The administration's current policy does not come into force
for religious employers until Aug. 1, 2013.
(Additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Peter
Cooney)