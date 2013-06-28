Taiwan stocks fall; semiconductor, transportation shares down

TAIPEI, March 31 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, led by the semiconductor and transportation indexes as the Taiwan dollar continued to weaken further from a near-29-month high posted earlier this week. Asian shares were mixed on Friday, with the dollar extending overnight gains on signs of strong U.S. economic growth. As of 0306 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.16 percent to 9,832.80 points, after closing down 0.1 percent in the previous session. T