Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R) speak to reporters at the White House following meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans on healthcare in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn on Wednesday indicated Republican leaders want changes to their draft healthcare legislation completed this week so lawmakers could review the revised plan over next week's congressional recess.

Cornyn, speaking to reporters outside Senate Leader Mitch McConnell's office, said having the changes done by Friday would be "optimal" and allow the Congressional Budget Office time to provide a new analysis of the bill's impact.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey)