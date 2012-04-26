* Republican report warns of higher health costs
* Committee staff poll Obama's corporate advisory council
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. Republicans on
Thursday issued a politically charged report that quoted
President Barack Obama's corporate advisers as predicting his
2010 healthcare overhaul would raise - not lower - the cost of
care.
The report, released as the Supreme Court weighs the fate of
Obama's healthcare law, was compiled by the Republican staff of
the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee with
input from major corporations including General Electric,
Southwest Airlines and American Express.
The companies, members of the President's Council on Jobs
and Competitiveness, see costs rising as a result of higher
taxes, fees, and bureaucratic burdens, according to the report,
titled "Higher Costs, More Confusion, Less Coverage."
They also are concerned about new benefits requiring free
preventive care, the removal of lifetime limits and insurance
coverage dependents, and said the law created an incentive to
drop employer-sponsored health coverage by imposing penalties
that are much lower than the cost of insurance per employee, the
report said.
The document represents the latest salvo in a growing
election-year battle to influence voters over the 2010 Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act, which the Supreme Court
could overturn in a ruling expected by the end of June.
The law, intended to extend coverage to more than 30 million
uninsured Americans beginning in 2014 while fostering new
innovations in the delivery of care that are designed to lower
overall costs, is unpopular with a large number of voters.
White House spokesman Nick Papas dismissed the document as a
"partisan report," while arguing in a blog posting that the
healthcare law will reduce costs for businesses.
Congressional Democrats denounced the report as "misleading,
inaccurate, contradictory" and produced their own list of
corporate comments in arguing that reforms would not raise
costs.
Political rhetoric on healthcare has been particularly sharp
in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which has
voted repeatedly to repeal or defund Obama's signature domestic
policy achievement.
"The report fails to meet the standard of unbiased,
fact-based investigation expected from the committee,"
Representatives Henry Waxman and Diana DeGette, two leading
Democrats on the panel, said in a letter to the committee's top
Republicans.
The Democrats accused Republicans of overlooking input from
companies including Intel, DuPont and Kodak
that suggested reforms would not have a materially
negative impact.
The contents of the report reflect long-standing business
complaints about the law's regulatory burdens, as well as
Republican allegations that it will push costs higher.
"These expected cost increases directly contradict the
president's claims that (the reform law) would tame the
healthcare cost curve," the report's authors said.
Reform advocates contend that Americans are largely unaware
of the healthcare law's contents but will tend to support the
benefits it offers as they become known.
Earlier on Thursday, the nonpartisan research group Kaiser
Family Foundation issued a report saying that consumers and
employers can expect to receive about $1.3 billion in premium
rebates from health insurers this year, as a result of the law.