WASHINGTON, June 26 Obamacare doesn't divulge
the secrets of sexual arousal and won't give you the glowing
complexion of a goddess.
But those shortcomings aside, President Barack Obama's
landmark healthcare reform law will still feature prominently
in forthcoming issues of Cosmopolitan - the sexy, gossipy,
glamour magazine that boasts a monthly U.S. readership of more
than 18 million young women.
Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles told Reuters on Wednesday that
Cosmo plans to make Obamacare an integral part of its regular
health coverage this fall and in 2014 to explain reform benefits
ranging from free contraceptives and cancer screenings to
subsdized private health insurance.
The magazine will also use Facebook and Twitter to remind
readers about enrollment opportunities in new online health
insurance exchanges, which are being set up under Obama's
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act to extend coverage to
millions of uninsured people.
"This stuff is really important. It's life-changing for a
lot of people," Coles said in an interview.
"The Affordable Care Act probably disproportionately
benefits our readers, because they're women between 17 and 38,
who may be thinking of having children or who want contraception
and regular checkups with their doctors."
Administration officials hope the publicity will help
persuade its target audience of young uninsured women and their
male partners to sign up for health insurance during a six-month
enrollment period slated to run from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2014.
The White House says it has no formal publicity agreement
with Cosmopolitan. But Coles met with senior Obama adviser
Valerie Jarrett last week at the White House, which is in
discussions with potential Obamacare promoters including the
National Football League, as it prepares for a full-scale public
education campaign this fall.
