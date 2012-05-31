By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 31 The cost of U.S. healthcare
services is expected to rise 7.5 percent in 2013, more than
three times the projected rates for U.S. inflation and economic
growth, according to an industry research report released on
Thursday.
But premiums for large employer-sponsored health plans could
increase by only 5.5 percent as a result of company wellness
programs and a growing trend toward plans that impose higher
insurance costs on workers, said the report by the professional
services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, or PwC.
The projected growth rate of 7.5 percent for overall
healthcare costs contrasts with expectations for growth of 2.4
percent in U.S. gross domestic product and a 2.0 percent rise in
consumer prices during 2013, according to the latest Reuters
economic survey.
Healthcare costs have long been known to outstrip economic
growth and inflation rates, driving up government spending on
programs such as Medicare and Medicaid at a time when federal
policymakers and lawmakers are wrangling over how to trim the
U.S. budget deficit of $1 trillion a year.
But PwC's Health Research Institute, which based its
research on input from health plan actuaries, industry leaders,
analyst reports and employer surveys, said data for the past
three years suggest an extended slowdown in healthcare inflation
from earlier decades when annual costs rose by double-digits.
"We're in the early beginnings of a shift toward consumerism
in healthcare. And we think that you'll see more of that in the
coming months and years," said Ceci Connolly, the health
institute's managing director.
More than half of the 1,400 employers surveyed by the firm
are considering increasing their employees' share of health
benefit costs and expanding health and wellness programs in
2013, according to the report.
Connolly said health plans with higher deductibles and
co-pays for workers tend to dissuade unnecessary purchases and
offer lower premium costs for employers, while successful
wellness programs can reduce the need for medical services.
The report said prospects for higher growth are also being
held back by the consolidation of hospitals and physician
practices, insurance industry pressure on hospital expenses, a
growing variety of primary care options such as workplace and
retail health clinics, price transparency and the increasing use
of generic drugs.
Upward pressure on healthcare costs comes in part from a
rebounding economy and the growth of new medical technologies,
including robotic surgery and the nuclear medicine imaging
technique known as positron emission tomography.
PwC's projection of 7.5 percent growth is nearly double a
3.9 percent rise in U.S. healthcare spending that the federal
government says occurred in 2010, the last year for which
official figures are available.
The government survey includes Medicare and Medicaid
spending, as well as over-the-counter pharmacy purchases, while
PwC's report focuses on the private insurance sector of the $2.6
trillion U.S. healthcare system.
(Reporting by David Morgan,; Editing by Jan Paschal)