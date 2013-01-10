* Study calls for national healthcare spending target
* Group says plan could be "escape valve" in spending debate
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 The United States could save
$2 trillion in healthcare spending over the next decade, if the
U.S. government used its influence in the public and private
sectors to nudge soaring costs into line with economic growth, a
study released on Thursday said.
Compiled by the nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund, the study
recommends holding the $2.8 trillion U.S. healthcare system to
an annual spending target by having Medicare, Medicaid, other
government programs and private insurers encourage providers to
accelerate adoption of more cost-effective care.
Such a plan would require new legislation from a bitterly
divided U.S. Congress, where Republicans would likely oppose new
government controls, despite claims by the study's authors that
families, employers and government budgets would receive
long-sought relief from their growing financial healthcare
burdens if the changes were enacted.
But Commonwealth Fund President Dr. David Blumenthal, a
former healthcare adviser to President Barack Obama, said the
approach could find bipartisan support in upcoming deficit talks
as an alternative to cutting so-called entitlement programs
including Medicare, the popular healthcare program for the
elderly and disabled.
"In comparison with what some of those proposals advocate,
we think that some of what we're proposing will look like an
escape valve," Blumenthal told reporters in a conference call.
The United States has the world's most expensive healthcare
system, which government forecasters say will cost more than
$9,200 this year for every man, woman and child. Spending growth
has slowed in recent years, but costs continue to outpace
inflation and restrain overall economic growth.
Despite the nation's massive healthcare bill, research shows
that Americans die earlier and experience higher rates of
disease than people in other countries - regardless of age,
education, income, healthy behaviors or whether they have health
insurance.
Obama has said he is willing to address the underlying rise
in healthcare costs as a way to pare back spending on Medicare
without resorting to deep cuts or fundamental changes.
Commonwealth Fund, a private foundation dedicated to
improving the U.S. healthcare system, is one of a number of
groups working to develop policy proposals at the federal and
state levels as the country prepares for tens of millions of
uninsured Americans to enter the healthcare system on Jan. 1
next year, under Obama's healthcare reform law.
The study calls for the federal government to set gross
domestic product per capita as a target for overall healthcare
spending growth.
In 2007, before the current slump in growth, healthcare
spending rose 7.6 percent, while GDP per capita gained only 4.1
percent, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services.
The Commonwealth Fund study advocates accelerated acceptance
of changes that are already taking place, including financial
rewards for physicians and hospitals that participate in
coordinated team-based treatment strategies.
It also would offer Medicare's 50 million beneficiaries a
new plan with better protections against catastrophic illness
and incentives aimed at better outcomes for lower costs rather
than the current fee-for-service structure.
The study's authors said the plan would free up resources
for physicians and hospitals by reducing administrative costs.
It also would eliminate permanently a long-standing Medicare pay
cut for physicians that Congress has repeatedly delayed.
Many of the innovations are experimental and unlikely to
achieve savings that could be measured by the Congressional
Budget Office.
But according to the Commonwealth Fund, the federal
government would save $1 trillion on healthcare spending over 10
years as a result of its recommendations. State and local
governments would save $242 billion, employers $189 billion and
consumers $537 billion.