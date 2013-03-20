* Results of care delivery innovation could take up to year
* Baucus warns of growing impatience in Congress
* Republicans see confused effort marked by overspending
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, March 20 The Obama administration on
Wednesday said its experiments at controlling healthcare costs
could need up to a year to produce results, frustrating
congressional lawmakers eager to know if new innovations in care
delivery can actually work.
Dr. Richard Gilfillan, who is overseeing the initiative at
the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, told the
Senate Finance Committee that his agency is now testing
three-dozen care delivery models involving 50,000 healthcare
providers and more than 1 million beneficiaries.
"We're all eager to see the results of these models. But we
need to be realistic. This change is difficult. Some models will
work and some will not. It will take time to see the
improvements we are after," Gilfillan said in hearing testimony.
"We'll be able to start sharing interim results with
Congress within the year and start giving recommendations for
payment or peer changes within the next two years," he said.
Gilfillan's caution about timing drew concern, and in some
cases disbelief, from senators concerned about higher healthcare
costs as sweeping changes brought by President Barack Obama's
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act head toward full
implementation on Jan. 1, 2014.
U.S. healthcare costs have been growing at a historically
low annual rate of around 4 percent over the last three years.
But growth of 7 percent is forecast for next year, according to
administration analysts, heightening the prospect that
government healthcare spending will accelerate as Congress
focuses on ways to reduce the federal deficit.
"People in Congress are going to be a little impatient.
They're going to want results that are quantifiable,
demonstrable, that you can identify and put your finger on and
see. Not just grand goals and platitudes," said the committee's
Democratic chairman, Senator Max Baucus of Montana.
Under the healthcare law, the Obama administration is
looking for ways to change care delivery, primarily through
Medicare, so that doctors, hospitals and other providers are
paid for containing costs and improving care rather than for
ordering costly tests and procedures under the traditional
fee-for-service model.
All told, more than 4 million beneficiaries in Medicare,
Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program are now
receiving care from new care delivery models under separate
administration programs.
The innovations range from so-called bundled payments that
set a fixed rate for care related to a specific medical
procedure or condition to patient-centered medical homes, which
coordinate comprehensive care through a medical team headed by
single physician
Reform advocates see the administration initiative as a path
toward reining in healthcare cost growth for government
programs, and eventually, private-sector consumers across the
$2.8 trillion U.S. healthcare industry.
But Gilfillan could point only to limited evidence of
smaller-than-expected cost growth in Vermont and lower hospital
admissions in North Carolina.
"It does appear that there's some evidence, early, of
bending the cost trend," he said.
Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah, the panel's ranking Republican,
described Gilfillan's Center for Medicare and Medicaid
Innovation as suffering from "confusion and a clear lack of
focus."
"It seems to me that CMMI would function best if it would
pick a few initiatives ... and really devote the time to those
initiatives to make sure they actually work," Hatch said.
"Instead, I fear you are trying to do too much at one time."
Republicans also accused the agency of overspending on staff
and elaborate office accommodations at a time when automatic
budget cuts known as the "sequester" are trimming billions of
dollars from government programs including Medicare.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)