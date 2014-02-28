By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 28 President Barack Obama's ban
on discriminatory health insurance practices against the sick
has not stopped insurers from increasing up-front charges for
the expensive drugs needed to control chronic illnesses from
leukemia to multiple sclerosis.
Actuarial studies of plans sold through health insurance
marketplaces in some states found that many make consumers
responsible for as much as 50 percent of the price of specialty
drugs, which can cost $8,000 or more a month.
Long before the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care
Act, known as Obamacare, became law in 2010, insurers began
replacing fixed-dollar co-payments for the drugs with
co-insurance rates that require consumers to pay a percentage of
the cost of specialty medicines.
Insurers say they had to move toward greater cost-sharing
due to higher prices for new drugs, some of which can cost more
than $100,000 annually per patient.
Researchers also say the higher rates help insurers bankroll
low monthly premiums to attract healthy young enrollees.
"Research shows that spending on specialty drugs is expected
to significantly increase. Therefore, any discussion of
prescription drug coverage must also include a focus on the
direct link between rising prescription drug prices and consumer
cost sharing," said Clare Krusing, spokeswoman for America's
Health Insurance Plans, a trade and lobbying group.
THE CHRONICALLY ILL
The healthcare overhaul, Obama's signature domestic policy
achievement, bars insurers from denying coverage to people due
to prior illness. The law protects the chronically ill from
insurer practices that limited their annual medical benefits but
did not cap their out-of-pocket expenses, the Department of
Health and Human Services said in a statement.
Obamacare caps those expenses at $6,350 for individuals and
$12,700 for families.
But patient advocates say the spike in cost-sharing means
chronically ill people could reach those caps quickly, in some
cases within the first months of coverage.
"In the past, we've seen 10 or 20 percent coinsurance rates.
Now we're seeing 30, 40 and 50 percent. So patients are being
asked to bear more of the cost," said Brian Rosen, senior vice
president for public policy at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society,
which commissioned actuarial firm Milliman Inc to study the new
plans.
"Patients are going to spend their entire out-of-pocket cap
before they ever see a dime from the insurance company," he
added.
Opponents of Obamacare have sought to use the difficulties
faced by the chronically ill in congressional elections this
year. A television campaign funded by a conservative group,
Americans with Prosperity, recently featured women with leukemia
and lupus who say they face unexpected costs due to Obamacare.
Patient advocates, however, insist that the law is not
directly to blame for higher charges on specialty drugs.
"The Affordable Care Act is great," said Dr. Patience White,
a rheumatologist and vice president for public health policy and
advocacy at the Arthritis Foundation. "Insurance companies now
have to take people with chronic illness. But they have
investors and can't lose money. That's the way American
healthcare is."
WINNERS AND LOSERS
Among people with preexisting conditions, winners and losers
have emerged from Obama's overhaul of the U.S. healthcare
system. Nearly 4 million people have signed up for the Obamacare
plans, and the enrollment period for 2014 ends on March 31.
One of the winners is Robert Ruffino, who is among the 1.1
million Americans who suffer from blood cancer. The 45-year-old
sales manager from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has had chronic
myelogenous leukemia for a decade.
Ruffino's individual policy previously cost him $13,000 to
$19,000 a year in monthly premiums, co-payments and coinsurance
charges for drugs, blood tests and specialist visits. When the
law's provisions on preexisting conditions took effect in 2014,
he was able to join his wife's employer-sponsored family health
plan, which had modest co-pays.
"It's a no-brainer," Ruffino said. "We have so much more
flexibility and options to gain insurance. Before, we were
virtually locked out."
But that may not be the case for other patients who need
specialty drugs to keep chronic illnesses at bay.
The Milliman study on the health exchange plans in
California, Texas, Florida and New York found coinsurance rates
of 40 and 50 percent for specialty drugs in two states whose
Republican leaders have sought to thwart Obamacare.
Plans from Aetna Inc, Humana Inc and Cigna
Corp, three major publicly traded insurers, accounted for
some of the highest coinsurance rates in Texas and Florida.
Some bronze-level plans, the least expensive in the state
exchanges, in those states charged no coinsurance or co-pay for
specialty drugs but had deductibles at or near the law's
out-of-pocket maximum costs of $6,350.
California and New York, which were quick to embrace the
Obamacare marketplaces, had substantially lower specialty drug
costs. Most of California's coinsurance rates were below 30
percent, while New York insurers charged co-pays of no more than
$70.
A separate study of 19 states by consulting firm Avalere
Health said most health exchange plans require consumers to pay
coinsurance rates for many specialty drugs and that many plans
also charged high monthly premiums.
Avalere said 59 percent of mid-range silver plans and 38
percent of top-quality platinum plans had coinsurance rates for
specialty drugs. Sixty percent of bronze plans had coinsurance
rates greater than 30 percent, it said.
"These cost-sharing levels are considerably higher than the
cost-sharing that is typically seen in the commercial
marketplace," Avalere Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mendelson
said. "We're at this crux where we have to ask ourselves what we
want insurance to cover, what we want insurance to be."
DISCOVERING BENEFITS
Among the people who say they have suffered since the
healthcare law went into effect, Emilie Lamb has become one of
the faces of Americans for Prosperity's attack on Obamacare.
The 40-year-old Tennessee accountant and lupus sufferer is
among the women featured in the political group's ads, which the
media has criticized for overstating or not supporting its
claims.
Her ad claims Lamb's annual health insurance costs went up
more than $6,000 as a result of Obamacare. She says that number
is actually $4,400, after she learned four of her six
prescription drugs were in fact covered by her Obamacare plan.
She now has a $373 monthly premium, no deductible and a
$1,500 cap on out-of-pocket expenses, but the higher cost
requires her to work a second job. Lamb, who voted for Obama
because she wanted healthcare reform, called the law a disaster.
"I don't know what to do other than repeal it and start
over," she said.
Lamb's former health plan, however, was unusually
inexpensive, costing only $53 a month in premiums with modest
co-pays that added up to about $1,000 a year. It capped coverage
at $25,000 annually, compared to her current plan, which has no
benefits limit.
The average annual cost of treating lupus cases more severe
than Lamb's can reach $63,000, according to a 2011 study
published in the journal Arthritis Care and Research. An
estimated 1.5 million people have the disease in the United
States.