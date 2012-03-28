WASHINGTON, March 28 The Supreme Court began
hearing a final day of arguments over President Barack Obama's
healthcare overhaul on Wednesday, focusing on whether the entire
law would survive if the justices strike down a key insurance
requirement as invalid under the U.S. Constitution.
The 26 states that have sought to have the so-called
individual mandate that most people obtain insurance or face a
penalty rejected have argued that if it is struck down, the rest
of the law should fall. The Obama administration has argued that
almost all other parts of the law could stand.
The nine-member court scheduled two sessions on Wednesday, a
90-minute argument in the morning over whether the entire law
should stand and 60 minutes in the afternoon on whether Congress
could require states to expand eligibility for Medicaid, the
federal-state program that provides health insurance for the
poor.
The arguments over the fate of a law considered Obama's
signature domestic policy achievement have spanned three days
and a ruling is expected in late June.
