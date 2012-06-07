* Offers no details of administration's plans
* Supreme Court ruling expected this month
WASHINGTON, June 7 U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said on Thursday the
administration will be ready to respond if the Supreme Court
strikes down all or part of the healthcare reform law in a
landmark ruling expected this month.
Speaking at a White House forum on the law and women's
health issues, Sebelius said the administration remains
"confident and optimistic" that the 2010 Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act will be upheld as constitutional.
But if the ruling proves unfavorable, she added: "We'll be
ready for court contingencies." Sebelius offered no details
about how the administration would respond.
The reform law, President Barack Obama's signature domestic
achievement, would extend coverage to more than 30 million
uninsured people by expanding the Medicaid program for the poor
and establishing regulated state insurance markets where lower
income people could buy subsidized plans.
The court could overturn the entire reform package or
eliminate selected provisions including the individual mandate,
which requires most Americans to obtain health coverage by the
time the law comes into full effect in 2014.
If the court strikes down the mandate, considered a pivotal
issue in the case, that could cripple the law's ability to keep
insurance costs down by compelling younger, healthier people to
buy coverage.
Most alternative ways to bring down insurance costs would
require cooperation from Congress, an uncertain prospect as many
Republicans have vowed to try to repeal the law.
Sebelius warned that the court striking down the entire law
would have a "pretty cataclysmic impact" on millions of people,
including 60,000 with pre-existing conditions who have been able
to gain health coverage through a program created by the law.
The government would have to establish new rates for
Medicare, the popular healthcare program for the elderly and
disabled, because higher payment rates for physicians who
provide preventive and primary care would cease to exist.
Millions of young adults would no longer be able to remain
on their parents' health plans until age 26, and a host of
preventive procedures including mammograms and childhood
immunizations would no longer be available without deductible
payments or co-pays, she said.
"We assume that if the court would strike that down, those
all would cease to be the law of the land," Sebelius said.
"What we're doing right now, quite frankly, is just working
as hard as we possibly can to get ready for 2014," she added.
"We think it's the best preparation to anticipate that the law
is fully constitutional."
(Reporting By David Morgan; Editing by Vicki Allen)