WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday appeared closely divided along ideological lines over
whether Congress had the power to require most people in the
United States to buy medical insurance, with conservative
justices asking skeptical questions about President Barack
Obama's healthcare law and liberals defending it.
During a dramatic two hours of arguments, pivotal justices
on the nine-member Supreme Court suggested they would uphold the
so-called individual mandate regarding obtaining insurance only
if they believed they were not giving Congress new power over
people's lives.
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy, two
conservatives who could join the four liberal justices to uphold
the law, pressed an attorney for the Obama administration on
what limits there would be on federal power if people who opted
against insurance were forced to buy coverage.
Nonetheless, both justices also raised to the two lawyers
challenging the individual mandate the government's contention
that Congress is validly regulating people who already are in
the market because virtually everyone is going to need
healthcare at some point.
"That's my concern in the case," Kennedy said, noting that
young, uninsured people affect the overall market by not paying
into it and ultimately receiving care over the long term.
(Reporting by James Vicini and Joan Biskupic; Editing by Howard
Goller and Will Dunham)